Frank Raymond Brown was born Sept. 12, 1927, the youngest of 13 children born to Robert Brown and Roselle Nash Brown. He was born on Bruno McCabe Farm on Sound Avenue in Riverhead and attended Riverhead Central School System where as a youth he played softball and ran track.

Frank lost his father when he was 12 years of age and thus as a youth he held a series of jobs to help support his family. He graded and loaded potatoes on John Mazella Farm, unloaded feed grain from freight cars on Hollis Warner Duck Farm, cleaned bags for Seagal Bag Company and served as a bellhop at Henry Perkins Hotel. He worked at Long Island Produce, later Agway, for 45 years. At LIP/Agway he held many positions over the years: machine operator, truck driver- deliveryman, explosives technician, assistant foreman and employee representative. For a number of years he earned extra income providing janitorial services to Riverhead Police Department. In his spare time, in season, he worked on Richard Reeve farm. Upon retirement from Agway he developed his skill for landscaping into a full-time seasonal occupation.

Frank joined First Baptist Church of Riverhead at an early age. He sang on the first junior choir. For 63 years he served as an usher, beginning as a junior usher and retiring as marshall in Eastern Baptist Association. He served as the janitor and grounds keeper for 24 years at First Baptist Church.

In 1948 Frank married Dorothy Edley who he met at First Baptist Church. Three daughters, Shirley Diane, Deborah and Joan resulted from their union. Frank was a temperature and industrious man, committed to his work and most of all, to his family.

He is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy; his brothers Isiah, Robert, Cainie, Harvey, Joseph and Wesley; and his sisters Virginia, Rosa, Mary, Lucille, Priscilla and Gracie.

He leaves to cherish; three daughters, Shirley Diane Brown and Joan Brown-Smith (Baltimore, Md.) and Deborah Dorothy Brown (Riverhead, N.Y.); two sister in laws, Mary Robinson(Eugene) (Riverhead, N.Y.) and Evelyn Edley (Gogchland, Va.); one brother-in-law, John Fox (Penfield, N.Y.); two grandsons Raymond Jackson (Tibithia) (Summerville, N.C.) and Jason T. Jackson (New York, N.Y.); great-grandchildren Nytaea Gholson, Brandon and Kiasia Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. only at First Baptist Church of Riverhead, 1018 Northville Turnpike, Riverhead. Visitation will continue Monday, March 2, from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home, Riverhead, N.Y.

