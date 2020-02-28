Police search for suspects in downtown pizza robbery

A pizza delivery driver was punched in the face and robbed of a pie early Friday morning on East Main Street, Riverhead Town Police said in a press release.

Police said at approximately 12:15 a.m., the male victim reported that while making a pizza delivery near 755 East Main Street, he was approached by three male subjects in the roadway. When the victim requested payment for the food, the men punched him in the face, took the pizza and fled westbound.

Riverhead Police Patrol Units and a K9 Officer responded to the scene and conducted a search for the subjects. The victim refused medical treatment.

The suspects have not been found, but would be charged with robbery in the second degree, a felony.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.