Riverhead police investigating stabbing incident on Oakland Drive West

Riverhead Town Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Oakland Drive West in Riverhead late Friday night.

Police received a call from Peconic Bay Medical Center to report the assault shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The victim was in front of Unity Park when he said he was stabbed in the left arm by an unknown attacker. He was treated for a puncture room and released.

The victim was unable to describe his assailant, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, according to police.