Southampton Blotter: Woman charged with resisting arrest

Southampton Town police arrested a 45-year-old Riverhead woman for resisting arrest Saturday morning.

Police were attempting to arrest Nicole Vitagliano for an active arrest warrant on Vail Avenue in Riverside when she tried to prevent an officer from placing her in handcuffs.

After a brief struggle, police said, she was charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, and issued an appearance ticket.

• A 25-year-old taxi driver from Flanders called Southampton police Saturday evening to report that a male customer he had picked up near the Riverside traffic circle and brought to Hampton Bays fled without paying the $30 fare.

No charges were filed in connection with the incident, which occurred around 9 p.m. The suspect was wearing a red winter jacket and blue jeans when he fled east on Montauk Highway, police said.

• Six inspection certificates were reported stolen from an auto body shop on Riverleigh Avenue Friday around 1:50 p.m.

The owner told police he believes they were stolen sometime between 10 a.m. and noon and police are still searching for a suspect.

• Tammy Nithnikone, 32, of Westhampton Beach was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in Northampton Sunday evening.

Police said she was stopped for a vehicle equipment violation on Old Riverhead Road around 8:30 p.m. and an officer discovered that her license was revoked.

She was released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• A 46-year-old Riverhead man was arrested for driving without a valid license during a stop at a safety checkpoint in Bridgehampton Saturday around 9 p.m.

Galo Ordonez-Morocho was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, issued three summonses and released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

• Jorge Deleon-Hernandez, 23, of Riverhead was arrested for driving without a valid vehicle registration last Monday morning in Flanders.

Police stopped him on Flanders Road at 11:06 a.m. and found that his registration was suspended due to an insurance lapse.

He was charged with driving with a suspended registration and a violation, according to a police report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.