Police investigating suspicious fire on Sweezy Avenue in Riverhead

The Suffolk Police arson squad is investigating a ‘suspicious’ early morning fire under a vehicle parked on Sweezy Avenue in Riverhead, police said.

Town and State police arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, which was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m., but found it to be suspicious and called in detectives from the Riverhead Town Police Department. The Suffolk County Police Department Arson Squad was then requested to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to notify the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500 Ext 289. All calls will be kept confidential, according to police.