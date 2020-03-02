Daily Update: Boy Scout to restore historic graves, Police investigate ‘suspicious’ fire

Corey Allen presented his project to the Riverhead Town Board Thursday. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 2.

NEWS

Riverhead senior to restore broken headstones at historic cemetery

Boosting Greenport Village’s electrical system by upgrading poles, wiring to withstand intense storms

Police investigating suspicious fire on Sweezy Avenue in Riverhead

SPORTS

Boys Winter Track: Riverhead’s Parker hurdles to first at LI Elite Meet

NORTHFORKER

Take a ride in Shinnecock Bay for a seal cruise

Through your lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week



WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 50 percent chance for showers tonight and the low will be around 41.

