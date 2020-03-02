Lawrence B. Zebroski of Flanders died Feb. 19 at Westhampton Care Center. He was 73.

He was born in Greenport May 30, 1946, to Stella (Laskiewicz) and Lawrence P. Zebroski.

Mr. Zebroski graduated from Westhampton High School and was a former teacher in Mattituck and past owner of Tire Craft and Tire Country in Riverhead.

Family said he enjoyed golf, NASCAR, fishing and horses.

Mr. Zebroski is survived by his wife, Barbara (nee Klein); his sons, Kevin of East Quogue and Keith of Tennessee; and four grandchildren.

Interment took place Feb. 24 at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.