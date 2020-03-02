Barbara Kleczkowska of Riverhead died Feb. 26 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 77.

She was born in Poland Sept. 13, 1942, to Stanislawa and Jozef Lukaszewski.

Ms. Kleczkowska was employed as a window decorator in Poland and as a housekeeper in the United States.

She was affiliated with Flanders Senior Center and enjoyed reading. Family said she had a strong will and was courageous in battling her health problems.

Ms. Kleczkowska is survived by relatives in Poland.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted with a private cremation.