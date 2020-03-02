Arline M. Doppel, a Riverhead resident since 1987, died Feb. 28, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 91.



She was born Nov. 8, 1928, to Clara Schweizer and William Wiess in Brooklyn, N.Y.



She married Harold E. Doppel Sept. 4, 1949. They were married for 70 ½ years.



Predeceased by her son, Kenneth, and her brother, William Wiess, Ms. Doppel is survived by her husband; her daughter, Irene (Tom) Winter; and grandchildren, Maureen (Devon) Bennett and Elizabeth Winter.



Visitors will be received Wednesday, March 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, 406 East Main St., Riverhead. Family and friends are welcome to meet at the funeral home Thursday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m. before processing to Calverton National Cemetery.

