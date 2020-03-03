Mary Anna Fisher of Mattituck died at home Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She was 90 years old.

Mary was born Oct. 3, 1929, in the Bronx, N.Y., to Mary (Bolt) and Milton Smith.

She married the love of her life, Bernard Fisher, March 18, 1948, in New York City and together they had two children.

Mary and Bernard lived in Montclair, N.J., where she worked as a classified ad manager for the Montclair Times, finally making a home on the North Fork for the last 25 years.

Mary was a member of Mattituck Presbyterian Church and loved her home group. She was a “faithful prayer warrior,” an avid reader and always up on current events. She loved being a mom, but most of all her greatest joy was being Nana to granddaughter Danielle.

Predeceased by her siblings Milton “Buddy” Smith Jr. and Elizabeth Kate “Kay” Belford and, in 2006, by her husband, Bernard, Mary is survived by her children Caren Ann Heacock (Eric) of Mattituck and Gregg Charles Fisher (Shawn) of North Carolina; granddaughter Danielle Rebekah Fisher; sister Dorothy Grace Voltmer (Ralph) of New Jersey; and sister-in-law Eugenie Olsen (Ralph) of Wisconsin. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and steadfast friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m. at Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048 or Faith Gospel Mission Outreach, 3515 Cedar Beach Road, Southold, NY 11971.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

