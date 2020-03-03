Riverhead High School announces Class of 2020 valedictorian, salutatorian

Valedictorian Christina Yakaboski and salutatorian Zachary White. (Credit: Riverhead Central School District)

Riverhead High School on Tuesday announced the top two students of the Class of 2020.

Christina Yakaboski is valedictorian and Zachary White is salutatorian.

Christina is an AP Scholar with Distinction and earned the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth Award for high honors in mathematical, verbal and spatial ability. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Foreign Language Honor Society for her Latin studies. She’s also a member of the Math Club and Mentathletes and participates in Athletes Helping Athletes.

She’s a standout athlete as well, excelling in all three seasons between cross country, winter track and spring track. She’s earned All-County and All-Academic honors for winter track and was a member of the school record setting sprint medley relay, distance medley relay and 4×400 relay.

She plans to study political science or law in the fall.

Zachary is also an AP Scholar with Distinction who has earned Rensselaer Polytechnic institute’s eponymous medal for outstanding academic achievement in mathematics and science. He is a member of the school’s National Honor Society, National Foreign Language Honor Society (Latin studies), Key Club, Math Club and Robotics Club. He plays alto saxophone in the high school pep band and wind ensemble. He also achieved Eagle Scout award from the Boy Scouts of America.

He plans to study engineering or a related STEM-based field in the fall.

“If you work hard and don’t give up, you can accomplish great things,” he said. “Perseverance is as important as studying and working hard because some classes can be especially challenging.”