Town Board approves two new hires for supervisor’s office

Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said she has restructured her office with two moves this week.

Lisa Richards, who had been working at the legislative aid and secretary to the supervisor, has now been promoted to town budget officer/chief of staff.

Meanwhile, Donna Sadowsky has been hired to fill the legislative aid/secretary position, according to Mrs. Aguiar.

The Town Board approved those posts Tuesday.

The supervisor had previously promoted Devon Higgins from Chief of Staff to the position of deputy supervisor after Denise Merrifield resigned from that position in mid-January.

“Ms. Richards has prior budget and accounting experience,” Ms. Aguiar said. “During the last two months, she has demonstrated a keen understanding of accounting principals as well as the ability to work well with all department heads and their staff.”

Ms. Sadowsky has worked for many years as a confidential secretary at various law firms on Long Island, Ms. Aguiar said.

Ms. Higgins’ full year salary will be $82,594; Ms. Richards’ will be $65,384 and Ms. Sadowsky’s will be $44,173, according to their Town Board resolutions hiring them.