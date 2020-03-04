Daily Update: School cancels trip abroad over coronavirus fears, local hospitals say they’re ‘ready’ for virus

Governor Andrew Cuomo signs coronavirus legislation Tuesday for a $40 million emergency management authorization for the state’s coronavirus response. “These actions will provide our doctors, hospitals and first responders with the tools they need to ensure the health and safety of all New Yorkers,” the governor said. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Local hospital officials say they’re prepared as coronavirus reaches New York

Southold school officials weigh their options after coronavirus fears force class trip to be canceled

Riverhead High School announces Class of 2020 valedictorian, salutatorian

Riverhead Town Board approves two new hires for supervisor’s office

At Little Creek, it’s March Madness for the oyster lover

It will be breezy today with wind gusting up to 36 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be sunny and the high is forecast near 52 degrees. There’s a chance for showers tonight and the low will be around 33.