Daily Update: School cancels trip abroad over coronavirus fears, local hospitals say they’re ‘ready’ for virus
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, March 4.
NEWS
Local hospital officials say they’re prepared as coronavirus reaches New York
Southold school officials weigh their options after coronavirus fears force class trip to be canceled
Riverhead High School announces Class of 2020 valedictorian, salutatorian
Riverhead Town Board approves two new hires for supervisor’s office
NORTHFORKER
At Little Creek, it’s March Madness for the oyster lover
WEATHER
It will be breezy today with wind gusting up to 36 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be sunny and the high is forecast near 52 degrees. There’s a chance for showers tonight and the low will be around 33.