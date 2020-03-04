Cops: Report of armed man leads police to detain suspect with pellet gun

Roanoke Avenue Elementary School was briefly closed Wednesday morning as police investigated a report of a man with a handgun inside a nearby residence on Roanoke Avenue, according to Riverhead Town police.

The handgun turned out to be a pellet gun, police said.

Police were notified at about 7:36 a.m. of a report of a possibly armed man inside the Riverhead home. Multiple units from the Riverhead Police Department and New York State Police responded to the scene and detained the suspect.

Riverhead police notified the Riverhead Central School District and surrounding schools as the incident began. The home is a little less than 1/2 mile away from Roanoke Avenue Elementary School.

Police did not disclose any additional details such as whether the man lived in the home or who reported the incident.