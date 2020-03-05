Daily Update: Farm overtime law could change, land preservation effort delayed

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.



Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, March 5.

NEWS

New law requires overtime for farmworkers after 60 hours, but changes could already be coming

‘Taxpayers are tired.’ Breaking down Riverhead’s failed bond

County Legislature postpones vote on appraising two Cherry Creek golf courses

SPORTS

Wrestling: SWR’s Jablonski grabs fifth at state tournament

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of March 5

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move in tonight and the low will be around 34.