Cops: Woman charged with assault after dispute at laundromat

A woman who called 911 stating she was in a physical dispute with a man was ultimately arrested after police determined the man was the victim of an apparent assault.

Tonya Minter, 34, of Flanders was charged with one count of second-degree assault Wednesday night, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police were called at 7:54 p.m. to the Riverside laundromat. The 911 caller was identified by the victim on scene and arrested, police said. Riverhead detectives responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Ms. Minter was held for arraignment in Riverhead Town Justice Court.