‘Wolf Hall’ takes the stage in Mattituck

Cast members (from left) John Bradley, Eric Momente (in bucket), Michael Drozd and Christian Lepore rehearse a scene from ‘Wolf Hall.’

“Wolf Hall,” the stage adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s historical novel of the same name, will open Friday, March 6, at North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck. Performances will continue Fridays to Sundays through March 22.

“Wolf Hall” is a fictionalized biography of Thomas Cromwell, ruthless adviser to Henry VIII. Cromwell supports the king in his wish to divorce Katharine of Aragon and marry Anne Boleyn, while pursuing his own political interests.

Colin Palmer directs.

Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. A free opening-night reception will begin at 7 p.m. March 6. “Talk backs” with the cast and crew will follow the March 8 and 15 performances.

Admission is $20. Visit nfct.com or call 298-NFCT (6328).