Riverhead Blotter: Police investigating grand larceny at residence

Police are investigating a report of grand larceny that occurred in Riverhead last week, according to reports.

A woman told police last Wednesday that sometime between 10:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and 4 p.m. Feb. 25 an individual removed $2,150 from her residence on Harrison Avenue. She stated that the cash was wrapped in an envelope in a box near her bed and, besides children, the only other people in the residence were her male cousin and a female tenant.

Police interviewed those individuals, both of whom stated they did not take the money but said the house is generally left unlocked at all times. The woman stated if the thief returns the money, she will not press charges.

A suspect has not been identified but would be charged with grand larceny, a felony.

• Police are investigating a report of a stolen trailer that occurred in Calverton within the last month, reports said.

At approximately 1:42 p.m. Friday, a Riverhead man told police his black 2014 CA/VO trailer was removed from at a storage yard on Fresh Pond Avenue, where it was being stored.

When he arrived at the location Friday morning, the trailer was gone, and he had not given anyone permission to remove it.

The black trailer has a ramp tailgate with various scrap metal parts on it, reports said. The man told police he last saw the trailer Feb. 16.

Police could not locate video surveillance of the property. A stolen vehicle report was filed by police. A suspect has not been found, but would be charged with grand larceny, a felony.

• Police responded to a report of criminal mischief Monday evening after a resident at Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River damaged a vehicle, reports said.

Around 3:30 p.m., a Little Flower employee asked a female resident to leave another resident’s room. As a result, the female resident became upset, went outside and damaged that employee’s 2011 Honda sedan with an unknown object, reports said. Police observed scratches on the hood, driver’s and passenger side doors and rear of the vehicle.

Police attempted to speak with the resident but she was upset and unwilling to talk. A manager at the business stated that she would handle the matter internally and would reconnect with police if they needed additional assistance. No further action was taken.

• Police filed a domestic incident report following a verbal argument between two people in Riverhead last Thursday evening, reports said.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., a woman reported her ex-boyfriend appeared at her East Main Street residence requesting his property back. The pair then entered into a verbal argument, reports said.

Police interviewed both parties upon arrival and retrieved the man’s personal property, located in the apartment. Police advised the caller to pursue the matter in Family Court, and she stated she would comply. Before the man left the residence, the woman turned over a Crosman pellet gun, which was entered into the Riverhead Police Department Property Division.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.