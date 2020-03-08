Slideshows

Photos: Crazy Sports Night at Riverhead High School

By Riverhead News-Review

Pulaski in the Bunker Gear Races.
Photos by Elizabeth Wagner

Riverhead PTO volunteers sell refreshments outside the gym. Aquebogue fans cheer on their team. Doc Greenberger hosts Riverhead PTO’s 9th Annual Crazy Sports Night. The crowd sings happy birthday to a middle school teacher. Riley celebrates a win. Phillips in the basketball 3-point shot competition. Phillips in the Bunker Gear Races. The Middle School in the Bunker Gear Races. Riley and Roanoke in the Bunker Gear Races. Pulaski in the Bunker Gear Races. Roanoke shows team spirit in the Bunker Gear Races. The crowd during Crazy Sports Night. The Riverhead Blue Masques (cast of Les Mis) performs “One Day More” during the intermission halftime show. The Riverhead Blue Masques (cast of Les Mis) performs “One Day More” during the intermission halftime show. than Lucas of Bating Hollow performs “Bring Him Home” during the intermission halftime show. Pulaski in the Balloon Races. Roanoke in the Balloon Races. The Middle School in the Scooter Races. Phillips in the Scooter Races. The High School in the Scooter Races.
Teams representing each school in the Riverhead Central School District competed in balloon races, scooter races, basketball shooting contests and more during Friday night’s Crazy Sports Night.

The annual event at Riverhead High School featured plenty of laughs as teachers and district staff competed to see which school could emerge on top.

A halftime show featured performances by Riverhead Blue Masques, as the cast of Les Mis sang “One Day More,” and Ethan Lucas of Baiting Hollow performed “Bring Him Home.”

This year’s judges were Alice McKillop, Sean O’Hara and Terry Culhane.

