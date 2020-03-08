Photos: Crazy Sports Night at Riverhead High School

View Gallery Pulaski in the Bunker Gear Races.

Teams representing each school in the Riverhead Central School District competed in balloon races, scooter races, basketball shooting contests and more during Friday night’s Crazy Sports Night.

The annual event at Riverhead High School featured plenty of laughs as teachers and district staff competed to see which school could emerge on top.

A halftime show featured performances by Riverhead Blue Masques, as the cast of Les Mis sang “One Day More,” and Ethan Lucas of Baiting Hollow performed “Bring Him Home.”

This year’s judges were Alice McKillop, Sean O’Hara and Terry Culhane.