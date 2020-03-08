Cops: Employees at restaurant airlifted with burn injuries after kitchen fire

Two employees at Sound Avenue Bistro in Riverhead were injured in a kitchen fire Saturday night, according to Riverhead Town police.

The employees were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital due to the nature of the burn injuries.

Police received a report of a fire with two burn victims at 10:42 p.m. at the restaurant located at 3225 Sound Ave. The arriving patrol units confirmed the fire had been extinguished in the kitchen. The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps treated the victims along with the Suffolk County Police Aviation Unit.

Riverhead detectives were requested to the scene along with the Riverhead Fire Department and Riverhead Town fire marshal.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500, ext. 289. All calls will be kept confidential.