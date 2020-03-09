Daily Update: Suffolk County sees first Coronavirus case

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 9.

NEWS

Bellone: Suffolk’s first coronavirus patient is male in his 40s

Environmental group calls on New York to pass strict new drinking water standards

Chimney fire damages East Marion home

SPORTS

Girls Track and Field: Deraveniere puts nervous energy to good use

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: Miamogue Point, Jamesport

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight and the low will be around 39.