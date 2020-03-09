Daily Update: Suffolk County sees first Coronavirus case
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 9.
NEWS
Bellone: Suffolk’s first coronavirus patient is male in his 40s
Environmental group calls on New York to pass strict new drinking water standards
Chimney fire damages East Marion home
SPORTS
Girls Track and Field: Deraveniere puts nervous energy to good use
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: Miamogue Point, Jamesport
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight and the low will be around 39.