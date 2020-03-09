Lykara M. Atkins of Riverhead died at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care March 5. She was 29.

She was born April 12, 1990, to Edna Atkins and Ramon Overton in Brookhaven.

She is survived by her parents; her brothers, Alan Minter and Junius Atkins; her stepsister, Sha-Von Goode; her stepbrothers, Corey Hardy and Dwayne Riddick; and grandparents Dorothy Booker and Walter Overton.

Family said she enjoyed playing games.

Visitors will be received Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment at Riverhead Cemetery will follow.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.