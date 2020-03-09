The Rev. Louis Tuleja, a longtime Wading River resident, passed away Feb. 23, 2020, while visiting family in Pasadena, Calif.

Louis was born in Somerville, Mass., to Frances (Wile) and Louis Tuleja Sr.

He earned his B.A. in classics from Harvard University and his master’s in divinity from Westminster Theological Seminary. After moving to Long Island, he earned an additional master’s in English from Stony Brook University.

While in seminary, Louis married his wife, Athena, and they became lifelong partners in ministry.

Louis served as pastor of Fourth Reformed Church in Roxborough, Pa., for four years, followed by 36 years as pastor of Wading River Congregational Church and 12 years as pastor of Middle Island Congregational Church. After his retirement, he enjoyed getting to know people from a variety of congregations on Long Island by serving as a guest preacher at churches from Orient to Nassau.

Throughout his ministry, Louis was known for his vibrant warmth and sense of humor, always hoping to reflect, by the gift of grace, the unconditional love of the God he so joyfully served.

Louis is survived by his loving wife, Athena, and his three children, Laurine, Cynthia and Stephen.

Visitation was held Friday, March 6, at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River. The funeral service was held Saturday, March 7, at Middle Island Congregational Church/Middle Island United Church of Christ. Interment followed at Wading River Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Westminster Theological Seminary (attention: Advancement), 2960 Church Road, Glenside, PA 19038.

This is a paid notice.