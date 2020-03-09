Mary Cornelia Theoharides of Southold, formerly of Garden City, N.Y., died peacefully March 5, 2020. She was 90 years old.

Known as “Neil” to family and friends, she was born April 20, 1929, to Dagmar Rubner and John Barclay in Kew Gardens, N.Y.

Neil graduated from Forest Hills High School in 1947 and attended Green Mountain College, where she earned a degree in art. She went on to be employed by Vogue magazine.

On June 26, 1952, Neil married the love of her life, Nicholas Theoharides. They were married for 65 years and raised four children.

Neil was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a lover of music and the arts and enjoyed gardening and decorating. She was an active member of the local chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America. Her exquisite needlework and smocked pieces were gifted to her beloved family members and friends.

Predeceased by her husband, Nicholas, and her youngest son, Alexander, she is survived by her children: David (daughter-in-law Jane), Christopher (daughter-in-law Kathleen), Ellen (son-in-law Sean), and daughter-in-law Mary Kay. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.