Daily Update: Coronavirus on the North Fork; homicide investigation in Aquebogue
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 10.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Police: Aquebogue man’s death being investigated as homicide
Former Pulaski Street principal to retire at end of year
Plans for revived Peconic Jitney ferry service on hold until at least summer 2021
Brush fire reported in Mattituck
SPORTS
Girls Track and Field: Garcia runs her fastest 3,000 at state meet
NORTHFORKER
Through your lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a chance of showers this evening and the low tonight will be around 40.