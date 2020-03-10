Daily Update: Coronavirus on the North Fork; homicide investigation in Aquebogue

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 10.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Police: Aquebogue man’s death being investigated as homicide

Former Pulaski Street principal to retire at end of year

Plans for revived Peconic Jitney ferry service on hold until at least summer 2021

Brush fire reported in Mattituck

SPORTS

Girls Track and Field: Garcia runs her fastest 3,000 at state meet

NORTHFORKER

Through your lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a chance of showers this evening and the low tonight will be around 40.