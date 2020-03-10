Russell E. Jones of Riverhead died March 9 at the East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. He was 64.

He was born Oct. 5, 1955, to Ida Mae Jones and Curtis R. Liggon Jr. in Cartersville, Va.

Mr. Jones was employed at King Kullen and TruTech.

Family members said he enjoyed race cars, home cooking and family events and loved his grandchildren.

Mr. Jones is survived by his mother, of Virginia; his children, Siobhan Jones of Bellport, Serena Jones of Mastic and Ariel Jones of Moriches; his companion, Barbara Reddick of Riverhead; many siblings; and seven grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at Galilee Church of Christ in Riverhead, where a service will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.