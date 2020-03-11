Daily Update: Peconic Landing employee positive for coronavirus, attempted murder trial gets underway

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, March 11.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Peconic Landing employee tests positive for coronavirus

Two versions of shooting emerge during opening statements of attempted murder trial

Detectives: No weapon found at scene of Aquebogue homicide

At 4 years old, she’s a 5-star chef in the making

SPORTS

Boys Basketball: Settlers beaten in LI ‘C’ final

Baseball: Sun shines on O’Sullivan’s first day as Mattituck’s new coach

NORTHFORKER

North Fork woman turns seaweed into art

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s expected to be cloudy tonight with a low around 38.