Daily Update: Peconic Landing employee positive for coronavirus, attempted murder trial gets underway
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, March 11.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Peconic Landing employee tests positive for coronavirus
Two versions of shooting emerge during opening statements of attempted murder trial
Detectives: No weapon found at scene of Aquebogue homicide
At 4 years old, she’s a 5-star chef in the making
SPORTS
Boys Basketball: Settlers beaten in LI ‘C’ final
Baseball: Sun shines on O’Sullivan’s first day as Mattituck’s new coach
NORTHFORKER
North Fork woman turns seaweed into art
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
It’s expected to be cloudy tonight with a low around 38.