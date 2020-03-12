Daily Update: Third North Fork COVID-19 case reported, rain likely this evening

Miller Environmental began cleanup efforts at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Peconic Wednesday. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, March 12.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Third COVID-19 case in Southold Town reported as employee at Southold Fish Market; Greenport school closes for remainder of week

Changes presented to Town Board to fortify landmark preservation code

Ticks and Lyme Disease remain a problem even in winter, expert says

SPORTS

Boys Basketball Notebook: Team manager knows the score

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of March 12

How North Fork tasting rooms are responding to the coronavirus

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is likely this evening with a low around 43.