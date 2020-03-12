Positively diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County
Times Review Media Group is tracking COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, as released by the Department of Health.
While we may report other cases elsewhere, this list contains only patients identified by the county as testing positive. Some information has been updated through verified sourcing.
(Last Update: 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 11)
Total Cases: 6
Patient 1
Residence: Greenport
Age: 42
Gender: Male
Location: Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
Identified: March 8
Patient 2
Residence: Town of Brookhaven
Age: Early 20s
Gender: Male
Location: Stony Brook University Hospital
Identified: March 10
Patient 3
Residence: Greenport
Age: 22
Gender: Female
Location: Home isolation
Identified: March 10
Patient 4
Residence: Not released
Age: 80s
Gender: Male
Location: Saint Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown
Identified: March 10
Patient 5
Residence: Town of Brookhaven
Age: Late 30s
Gender: Male
Location: Stony Brook University Hospital
Identified: March 11
Patient 6
Residence: Town of Brookhaven
Age: Early 30s
Gender: Male
Location: Stony Brook University Hospital
Identified: March 11