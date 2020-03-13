Daily Update: Still no reported coronavirus cases in Riverhead, fire reported at boatyard

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, March 13.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

No damage to boats, buildings after fire at Greenport Yacht & Ship Building Company

Coronavirus: Here’s what we learned Thursday

Resources for COVID-19 information

Positively diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County

EMTs taking extra precautions when responding to calls, transporting sick patients

Amid coronavirus fears, robotics team sent home from Rochester

SPORTS

Coronavirus concerns put sports on hold

NORTHFORKER

Two Shelter Island mainstays are up for sale

North Fork restaurants are now offering curbside and delivery

WEATHER

Expect rain today with a high near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 37.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s are in the forecast for this weekend.