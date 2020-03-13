Daily Update: Still no reported coronavirus cases in Riverhead, fire reported at boatyard
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, March 13.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
No damage to boats, buildings after fire at Greenport Yacht & Ship Building Company
Coronavirus: Here’s what we learned Thursday
Resources for COVID-19 information
Positively diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County
EMTs taking extra precautions when responding to calls, transporting sick patients
Amid coronavirus fears, robotics team sent home from Rochester
SPORTS
Coronavirus concerns put sports on hold
NORTHFORKER
Two Shelter Island mainstays are up for sale
North Fork restaurants are now offering curbside and delivery
WEATHER
Expect rain today with a high near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 37.
Sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s are in the forecast for this weekend.