Real Estate Transfers: March 12, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Jan. 25-31, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Johnson, L & R to Lewis Jr, Albert, 339 Church Ln (600-46-1-24.1), (R), $415,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Naso, V & K by Referee to Wilmington Savings Fund, 414 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-86), (R), $658,091

• Wulforst, Stone, et al. to 3XC OZBP I LLC, 2484 Sound Ave (600-61-2-17.3), (V), $7,600,000

• Manzi Homes East to O’Donnell, Daniel, 1 Mastro Ct (600-80-2-2.18), (R), $549,590

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Fogarty, J & G to Crossroads Atlantic LLC, 32320 Route 25 (1000-97-5-13), (R), $350,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Laduca, R to Zolotas, Harry, 525 Rocky Point Rd (1000-31-1-5.5), (R), $675,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Chori, M to Smith, Erik, 66425 CR 48 (1000-40-2-11), (V), $665,000

• Mangan, M to Hendrick, Kristin, 73355 Rt 25 (1000-45-3-3), (R), $470,000

• 695 Kerwin Blvd LLC to Pollina Jr, William, 695 Kerwin Blvd (1000-53-3-17.3), (R), $625,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Shulman & Duckler Goldm to Monahan, Thomas, 54 Henry Lewis Ln (600-8-6-12), (R), $700,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Olsen, J to Owens, Mark, 2550 Reeve Rd (1000-100-1-10), (R), $515,000

• Zaneski, M & G by Heirs to Wilcenski, Daniel & Melissa, 1605 Grand Ave (1000-107-8-39), (R), $250,000

• Wood, J by Executor to Wershoven, Christopher, 3150 Ole Jule Ln (1000-122-4-19), (R), $250,000

• Centonze, P & M to Hoeg Brothers LLC, 5700 CR 48 (1000-140-2-11), (R), $550,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Veraldi Jr, D to 2 Sebastian Drive LLC, 2 Sebastian Dr (600-17-1-5.14), (R), $350,000

• Sykes Jr, R & J to 46 Booker Dr LLC, 46 Booker Dr (600-84-3-12), (R), $275,000

• Brush, D by Executor to Gonzalez, Yenis, 9 Maple Wood Ln (600-85-1-10.54), (R), $385,000

• Andrychowski/Cichy, H to Franco, Francisco, 318 Raynor Ave (600-124-2-5.1), (R), $405,000

• Mejsak, T to Herrera-Castillo, Hector, 216 East Ave (600-129-2-7), (R), $315,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Sulahian, P to SI Tuck LLC, 75 N Menantic Rd (700-14-2-71.1), (C), $974,999

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Anderson, L to Dolan, Deborah, 758 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-89-1-9.1), (R), $540,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Frangos, V to Krislen Management Corp, 55755 CR 48 (1000-44-1-15), (R), $920,000

• Frangos, V to Torres, Edwin, 55760 CR 48 (1000-44-3-3), (V), $130,000

• Wisor, W & A to Scheer, David, 1250 Bayview Ave (1000-52-5-49), (R), $580,000

• Fisher, K to Kessler, Emily, 375 Tucker Ln (1000-59-11-7), (R), $350,000

• JKJ North Fork Realty to HC NOFO LLC, 53740 Route 25 (1000-61-4-6), (C), $916,000

• Heit, L & Haft, C to Lawall, Richard, 135 Bayberry Rd (1000-76-1-6), (R), $431,500

• Solinger, C to Sirigos, Anthony, 455 Meadow Ct (1000-87.1-1-7), (C), $720,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Rizzo, E to Vanderhoven, Robert, 3 Little Leaf Ct (600-75.1-1-3), (R), $452,000

• MacDowell, R & M to McNally, Jeffrey, 115 Maidstone Ln (600-96-1-13.40), (R), $552,500

• Askinas & Avalos by Referee to Deutsche Bank National Tr, 37 Canterbury Dr (600-115-1-10.82), (R), $886,814

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)