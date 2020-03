Elizabeth Anne Wiwczar died March 11. She was 79.

Visitors will be received Saturday, March 14, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, March 15, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home, 6447 Route 25A, Wading River, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River. Interment will follow at Wading River Cemetery.