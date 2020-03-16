Coronavirus on the North Fork: One week later, we’ve only just begun

A Miller Environmental Group worker cleans inside Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Peconic. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

Eight days after the first confirmed positive diagnosis of COVID-19 coronavirus on the North Fork, things feel a little different.

Our schools have closed for the time being and many businesses are following suit as the phrase social distancing has entered the vernacular.

Restaurants with frequent wait times are offering take-out and delivery instead. Wine is being poured into disposable cups at local wineries.

And local hospitals continue to gear up for the very likely possibility that they could reach capacity in the near future as the virus continues to spread.

In its first week, 21 Southold Town residents were diagnosed with COVID-19, while many others there and in neighboring Riverhead and Shelter Island towns await the expansion of testing. There are more cases on the North Fork than anywhere else in Suffolk County.

Officials said Sunday they expect mobile testing to soon come to the East End.

Sunday, March 8

County Executive Steve Bellone at his press conference to discuss the arrival of COVID-19 in Suffolk County. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announces in an email that the county’s Department of Health has received its first positive test for COVID-19.

“The patient is a male, in his early 40’s, and is currently hospitalized and in isolation,” Mr. Bellone said. “Suffolk County communicable disease professionals have begun a thorough investigation into the patient’s contacts as it is believed that this case was contracted via community transmission.”

He urges anyone who is sick to stay home and contact their physician.

Monday, March 9

Shoreham-Wading River becomes the first area school district to close due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

• The Shoreham-Wading River School District abruptly closes school just after the first students began to arrive for the day amid fears of a possible coronavirus case related to a staff member’s spouse.

SWR Superintendent Gerard Poole sent a message to parents at 7:21 a.m. alerting them that the district would be closed for the day.

Many students were already at the high school preparing for the start of the week when word came that the students would be heading home.

• Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Peconic announces it will close for one week after learning Suffolk’s first positively diagnosed coronavirus patient is a staff member there.

The brewery said the employee had not been to work since Feb. 24. He personally notified them of his positive test a day earlier.

• The county executive says 35 people are under cautionary quarantine and there remains just one confirmed case of the coronavirus in the county.

Tuesday, March 10

Peconic Landing in Greenport, where an employee tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

• Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus had increased by 31, bringing the statewide total to 173 by Tuesday afternoon. Two new cases were reported in Nassau County, bringing the total there to 19.

• A per-diem employee at Peconic Landing, a lifecare and retirement community that’s home to more than 450 residents aged 62 and older, tests positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, a community spokesperson confirms.

The announcement comes as Mr. Bellone announces three more people in Suffolk County have tested positive for the virus. Mr. Bellone says each of the first four coronavirus cases in Suffolk are believed to have been contracted through community transmission.

• Stony Brook Southampton Hospital says Suffolk’s first COVID-19 patient is “is improving with good prospects for further recovery. At this time, the patient is requesting privacy.”

Wednesday, March 11

Miller Environmental began cleanup efforts at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Peconic Wednesday. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

• Suffolk County now has six confirmed coronavirus cases, including two connected cases in Southold Town, county officials announce at a morning press briefing.

In addition to the confirmed cases, there are eight Suffolk County residents who are under mandatory quarantine. Health officials are also monitoring 72 individuals under precautionary quarantine. Each of those people recently returned from trips abroad, officials said, and are currently asymptomatic.

• A 22-year-old Greenport woman who drove Suffolk’s first person diagnosed with coronavirus in a cab to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital tests positive for the illness, a family member says in an interview.

Despite the positive diagnosis, the woman is not yet feeling any symptoms, said the family member, who lives with her.

• Clean-up efforts get underway at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., where Miller Environmental could be seen working.

• The Greenport School District announces it will be closed Thursday and Friday.

• Southold Fish Market announces an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The third confirmed case in Southold Town and at least the seventh in Suffolk County leads to the temporary closure of the business.

Thursday, March 12

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Cutchogue was canceled this year. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

• A fourth confirmed diagnosis of a coronavirus in Southold Town is reported as a part-time staff member at Times Review Media Group in Mattituck.

“The employee does not interact with the public in their role on our staff, but we have proactively put procedures in place,” we announce.

• The Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade originally scheduled for Saturday is canceled, organizers announce. Local SAT exams are also stopped.

• Southold Superintendent David Gamberg says the school district will be closed Friday and Monday. Mattituck-Cutchogue and Oysterponds soon follow suit.

• During a press briefing , Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that New York State will contract with 28 private laboratories to increase testing capacity. To date, Gov. Cuomo said, there had been just 5,000 tests performed nationwide.

• Northwell Health Labs in Lake Success begins semi-automated testing for COVID-19. They are the first facility on Long Island to implement this system.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County doubles as more test results come in. Eight of the 20 cases are in Southold Town, where Supervisor Scott Russell declares a state of emergency. Gov. Cuomo says we’re in a public health emergency as 328 residents are now infected across the state, including 112 new cases.

• Two additional employees at Peconic Landing are diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to three.

Friday, March 13

An empty Mattituck High School track. (Credit: Garret Meade)

• Section XI announces that all local scholastic games and scrimmages have been suspended until April 3. Individual districts can still decide whether to conduct practices.

• Southold Town reports the number of confirmed cases in the town at 11 Friday. A total of 28 cases are now confirmed in Suffolk County, Mr. Bellone says. There are 76 confirmed cases across Long Island in Nassau and Suffolk. New York State has 421 confirmed cases as of Friday afternoon.

• The Shoreham-Wading River School District announces it will again be closed Monday and Tuesday. School districts in Southold Town say they will be closed all next week.

Saturday, March 14

Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead says it is preparing for its first case. (File photo)

• Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead says it is preparing for a worst-case scenario if the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients overwhelms the 182-bed facility.

“We have ordered tents if the need comes to that,” president and CEO Andy Mitchell says.

• Gov. Cuomo announces the first COVID-19 related death in New York, an 82-year-old woman in New York City who had emphysema, a lung condition that causes shortness of breath. It’s the 48th death in the U.S.

• The Village of Greenport announces it will close its offices Monday for a deep-cleaning as a “proactive measure” in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. The carousel in Mitchell Park, which remains closed, will also receive a deep cleaning. When Village Hall re-opens Tuesday, public access will be restricted, the village says.

• The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southold Town increases to 14, the most of any Suffolk County town. There are now 37 positive cases in the county, Mr. Bellone says. The New York State Department of Health shows 521 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state.

• A second confirmed death in New York is linked to COVID-19 as a Rockland County man who lived in Suffern died Thursday and a test result Saturday revealed he was positive for the coronavirus. The 65-year-old man had “significant health problems,” according to The New York Times.

• County Executive Steve Bellone announces that he issued an executive order to direct Jake’s 58 Casino in Islandia to close.

• The first confirmed COVID-19 case is confirmed in local schools as Southold superintendent David Gamberg says a staff member tested positive. He does not provide additional details on the staff member, their role in the district or any recent interactions with students.

Sunday, March 15

Local lawmakers and government officials at a press briefing Sunday. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

• Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announces a local emergency order closing all schools in Suffolk County for two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• As part of its efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus, Northwell Health says it will begin canceling elective surgeries and procedures performed in its hospitals. Emergency surgeries will not be impacted.

• Mobile COVID-19 coronavirus testing could soon be coming to the East End, Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming says at a press briefing at Mitchell Park in Greenport.

• The Mattituck-Cutchogue School District informs parents and students of a “confirmed case of COVID-19” among its staff. The employee does not live in the district, the message states.

• There are now 21 residents who have tested positive of at least 50 countywide, according to numbers provided by Southold Town and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

