21 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the North fork, schools close

A microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (Credit: CDC/Hannah Bullock; Azaibi Tamin)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 16.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Diagnosed with coronavirus, Southold woman improving after frightening ordeal

FAQ: Breaking down many of the questions surrounding coronavirus

Unsure of what your symptoms mean? Soon, there will be an app for that

Mini St. Patrick’s Day parade spreads joy in Cutchogue

Greenport businesses brace for fewer customers, economic hardship as COVID-19 cases rise

Q&A: Supervisor says county, town, schools, health care officials in constant communication

NORTHFORKER

Through your lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 36 with a chance of showers.