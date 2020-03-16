Constantinos “Gus” Markotsis of Southold, N.Y., formerly of Hicksville, N.Y., passed away March 16, 2020.

He was the loving husband of Irene and devoted father to James (Sophia), Lea (Scott) and Gregory (Melissa). He will be missed by his amazing grandchildren, Matthew, Deana, Constantine, Peter, Stephen, Markella, Tess and James.

Gus was born in Chios, Greece, and emigrated to the U.S. when he was 10 years old.

He was a successful businessman and an excellent golfer.

Gus was loved by all who knew him for his sense of humor and kind heart.

Viewing will take place Wednesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church, 1950 Breakwater Road, Mattituck, NY 11952.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.