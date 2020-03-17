Suffolk has first coronavirus deaths, restaurants closed to seating
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 17.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Riverhead Town offices to close; two town employees under mandatory quarantine
CAST launches Emergency Feed-A-Kid program
NORTHFORKER
Forced to change business models or close, restaurants are taking it one day at a time
SPORTS
Shock, relief mix for college athletes after abrupt end to NCAA season
OPINION
Guest Spot: Home from Italy, and staying at home
WEATHER
Expect rain this morning to give way to decreasing clouds at night with a high near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 37.