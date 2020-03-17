Suffolk has first coronavirus deaths, restaurants closed to seating

County Executive Steve Bellone provides updates on the coronavirus last Monday. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski/file)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 17.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Riverhead Town offices to close; two town employees under mandatory quarantine

CAST launches Emergency Feed-A-Kid program

NORTHFORKER

Forced to change business models or close, restaurants are taking it one day at a time

SPORTS

Shock, relief mix for college athletes after abrupt end to NCAA season

OPINION

Guest Spot: Home from Italy, and staying at home

WEATHER

Expect rain this morning to give way to decreasing clouds at night with a high near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 37.