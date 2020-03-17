A message from the Riverhead BID

As we are well aware, the effects of COVID-19 are unsettling, and our thoughts are with those who are affected by the virus and the uncertainty surrounding it. As this continues to affect our downtown, the Riverhead Business Improvement District is committed to keeping our local community running and safe.

Every day, small business owners and organizations are being asked to make public safety judgment calls, putting themselves, their staff, and their future at risk.

Their fears are real; afraid that they may not survive at this rate. Many are waiting for more direction from local and state governments as to whether they can stay afloat, or close their doors for good.

The Riverhead BID is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our visitors, community, volunteers, and staff. We want you to know that YOU are a priority to us.

While the immediate impact is not yet understood, we know downtown Riverhead is more than capable of staging a comeback when it is safe to do so. We must all do our best to plan and advocate now so it is possible. More than ever, it’s important that we stick together — united and proactive.

As our downtown restaurants adjust to the COVID-19 regulations, a few have halted service while most have transitioned to delivery and takeout only. All have taken a major financial hit during this crisis. Fortunately, there are ways our community can offer support while practicing social distancing.

Rather than stockpiling from big box stores that are thriving during this time, be a good neighbor and order prepared food from local restaurants who continue to serve our community. Visit our website to view our downtown restaurants currently offering takeout, curbside pick up, and delivery.

Consider purchasing gift cards for future use, as well.

Buying local supports more than you think. Every small effort helps to build bigger things.

Lastly, we thank every business owner, their staff and their families for their unwavering love and investment in downtown Riverhead.

Be well.

Ms. Verity is executive director of the Riverhead Business Improvement District