Real Estate Transfers: March 19, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Feb. 1-7, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Halliday, D & S to Suprina, Matthew, 24 N Apollo Dr (600-46-1-38), (R), $455,000

• Savino, C & N to Macnish, Kenneth, 277 Tuthills Ln (600-46-2-41), (R), $391,000

• Gentile, S by Executor to Kebe, Keith, 52 Harbor Rd (600-113-2-58), (R), $381,500

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Smith Jr, J to Willi, Kevin, 216 Oak Dr & lot 7 (600-38-3-8), (R), $380,000

• Genchi, M to Jimenez, Vincente, 5 Village Green North (600-61-1-3.51), (R), $480,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Sobczyk, M & M by Executor to Elias Garcia, Olman, 4020 Middle Country Rd (600-98-1-13), (R), $278,100

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Maucotel, P & A to Esteves Holding Corp, 460 Duck Pond Rd (1000-83-4-17), (V), $299,999

• Lojac & Menegassi Lojac to Medaglia, Robert, 195 Skunk Ln (1000-85-3-2.2), (R), $625,000

• Burns, J & M to Schulz, Charles, 450 Fairway Dr (1000-109-5-14.36), (R), $770,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Tompkins, D by Admrs to Barbarisi, Robert, 16 Moon Ave (900-123-3-38.1), (R), $290,000

• 288 Properties LLC to Blaha, John, 23 Silver Brook Dr (900-144-1-42.1), (R), $150,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Lesser, R Trust to Phillips, Maxine, 1565 Calebs Way, Unit 13 (1000-40.1-1-13), (R), $396,500

• Semerciyan, S & R to Saberito, Joseph, 61275 CR 48, #C202 (1000-45.1-2-16), (C), $505,000

• 37 Front Street Real Es to 37 Properties LLC, 37 Front St (1001-5-4-23.1), (C), $1,339,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Frumkin, W to Sbarra, Joseph, 2590 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-8-6), (R), $600,500

• Malewicz, J & A to Stroumpakis, Dimitrios, 270 Meday Ave (1000-113-10-5.1), (R), $368,000

• Mitchell, J Trust to Strong, Robert, 750 Lupton Pt Rd (1000-115-11-18.1), (R), $1,725,000

• Beirne Jr, M & L & D & E to Einhorn, Daniel, 405 Fay Ct & lot 5-009.000 (1000-123-5-36.9), (V), $240,000

• Pawlowski, P & E to Mazzella, Stephan, 715 Pike St (1000-140-2-22), (R), $820,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Shayne, J & K to Bernstein, Lawrence, 20 Vincent St (1000-26-1-6), (R), $1,350,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Emory, S to Discolo, Theresa, 2201 Cedar Path (600-18.1-4-133), (R), $317,000

• Blake, R to Walsh III, Joseph, 1 Newcastle Ct (600-82.4-1-5), (R), $472,000

• Branigan, J & B to Deriggi, Brendan, 16 Purple Row, #2004 (600-82.5-1-20), (C), $539,000

• Burns, T & M to Moreno, Mario, 13 Forest Dr (600-85-1-10.8), (R), $370,000

• Simms, L to 48 Kroemer LLC, 1581 W Main St (600-119-2-1), (V), $80,000

• Burgon, J to Jayamaha, Don, 14 Elton St (600-126-2-47), (R), $140,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Windward 44 GBD LLC to Alphanest LLC, 44 Gardiners Bay Dr (700-1-2-73.3), (R), $10,178,500

• 5 Pheasant Ln Shelter Is to Sheba House LLC, 171 H Oakwood Ave (700-7-3-17), (R), $1,340,000

• Demarchelier, E & C to McCollum, Timothy, 10 B Sleepy Hollow Rd (700-14-5-8.1), (R), $1,165,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Condon, R & M to SLP East End Mgt LLC, 2555 Youngs Ave, #8B (1000-63.2-1-17), (C), $342,500

• Croasdale, M Trust to Courtney, Patrick, 695 N Parish Dr (1000-71-1-7), (R), $1,675,000

• Mallgraf, P by Executor to Carbia-Andriotis, Christine, 500 Goose Creek Ln (1000-79-1-4), (R), $715,000

• Hedgecock, T & J Trusts to Meier, Daniel, 800 Windjammer Dr (1000-79-4-17.26), (R), $775,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Young Jr, J to Ruisi, Michael, 40 Waverly Ct (600-26-3-74.16), (V), $623,150

• Dennehy, J & T to Hernandez, Luis, 5 Beach Rd (600-32-3-28), (R), $410,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)