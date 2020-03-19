Daily Update: Mobile testing begins, Riverhead could waive sign permits amid coronavirus outbreak

A drive-thru coronavirus testing facility opened Wednesday at Stony Brook University. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, March 19.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Giglio says Town should waive sign and banner permits so restaurants can advertise takeout

Finding ways to destress during a growingly stressful, quarantined time

County Executive reports spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19; mobile testing center opens

NORTHFORKER

How favorite North Fork retail shops are adjusting as customers stay home

WEATHER

It will be rainy today with a high near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will stick around tonight and the temperatures will remain mild in the mid 40s.