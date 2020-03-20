Meal programs to begin at local school districts as extended closure sets in

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a press conference last week that he is working with Suffolk County School Superintendents Association and state officials to create meal programs for students during the closures and expanding childcare options for students with parents who need to work.

Here is the breakdown of when and where North Fork school districts will offer free meals to students in their communities:

Riverhead Central School District: Grab-and-go meals will be available on a daily basis at all K-4 elementary schools beginning Wednesday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Police and security will be present to assist with the flow of people and social distancing. All families, representing all grade levels, are welcome to pick up meals.

Shoreham-Wading River Central School District: Staff will be contacting families who are currently eligible for free and reduced price lunches regarding the district’s plans for the option of at-home lunch delivery. That service could begin as early as Monday, March 30.

Greenport Union Free School District: Breakfast and/or lunch grab-and-go meals will be available for Greenport students beginning Wednesday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. These meals may be picked up at a walk-up location on the east side of the school building next to the playgrounds, where student drop-off takes place.

Southold Union Free School District: Similar to Greenport, breakfast and/or lunch grab-and-go meals will be available for Southold kids beginning Wednesday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. These meals may be picked up at a walk-up location at the elementary school, 1120 Oaklawn Ave., near the cafeteria exit doors on the bus loop.

Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District: All families of students received a letter for procedures on how and where to receive meals beginning Monday, March 23. Additional information about Community Action Southold Town’s food pantry hours and its Feed-A-Kid program, available to all, was posted to the district website.