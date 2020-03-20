Robert DeWall of Riverhead died March 18, 2020, at his home. He was 98.

Born April 4, 1921, he was the son of George G. and Margaret Theresa (Mohan) DeWall of Woodlawn, N.D. He was married to his wife, Lois (Tyte), for 77 years.

Mr. DeWall served as a chief carpenter with the U.S. Coast Guard from 1942 to 1947, and moved to Riverhead while being stationed with the Coast Guard during World War II. He later worked as an upholsterer.

He was a longtime member of Odd Fellows/Rebekah Lodge, the American Legion and the Methodist church.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, William (Rose) DeWall, Karen (the late Richard) Garritano and Peggy (Joseph) Warnock; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, March 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a service immediately following at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Walter’s name to a veterans’ memorial of the donor’s choice.

This is a paid notice.






