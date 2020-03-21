Bellone: Fourth coronavirus death at Peconic Landing as county total climbs to nine

The number of deaths at Peconic Landing in Greenport from the coronavirus jumped to four on Saturday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

County Executive Steve Bellone confirmed Saturday that two more Suffolk residents have died from the coronavirus, including a fourth member of Peconic Landing in Greenport.

The county’s death toll is now at nine from the global pandemic, with at least 662 residents positively diagnosed with the virus.

“This is unlike any crisis I’ve seen in my time in government … in my lifetime,” the county executive said during his daily online media briefing.

Peconic Landing said in a statement Saturday that the 89-year-old woman had been in hospice care in The Shores for Skilled Nursing for several months and died Friday evening.

An additional member of the skilled nursing facility has also tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total members currently being treated for the virus to 13. Two of those members are being treated in a hospital, with one being treated specifically for symptoms related to the coronavirus, Peconic Landing said.

“Our deepest sympathies go to the family for the passing of our member,” said Robert J. Syron, President and CEO of Peconic Landing. “We wish you strength and courage during your time of grieving.

“For our families of members residing in our health center, we know you are deeply concerned about your loved ones, as are we. Be assured we are following all state guidelines in our health center to keep our members as safe as possible.”

“For our families of our independent members, we continue to ask your loved ones to stay in their homes to protect them from exposure in the greater community. We have several processes in place to assist them in doing so, such as taking grocery orders and delivering what is needed. We want to share how incredible your loved ones are, and how positive they have remained during this unprecedented time.”

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said Saturday that 55 individuals are being treated in hospital beds in Suffolk County to date with 14 more in intensive care units.

Here are some of the key takeaways from Saturday’s media briefing with the County Executive:

• Mr. Bellone said more than 1,500 people have utilized the mobile testing site at Stony Brook University to date, but those results haven’t yet come back. He expects those results to lead to a major spike in the numbers in the coming days.

• Suffolk County Police Chief Stuart Cameron said the county police department has received 26 reports of restaurants operating as sit-down locations despite Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s shutdown. In only one of those instances did police find that the restaurant was disobeying the order. He urged residents to call the department’s non-emergency line at 631-852-COPS to report such incidents.

• Mr. Bellone also announced a personal protective equipment drive that will begin Monday. People can donate unused masks, gloves and other protective equipment to help people on the front lines of fighting the disease beginning Monday. The drop-off location is the Suffolk County Fire Academy at 103 East Avenue in Yaphank from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.