Lorraine E. Hulse of Riverhead died March 18, 2020, at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. She was 91.

Ms. Hulse was born March 17, 1929, in Southampton to Charles and Gertrude (Foster) Parker. A high school graduate, she worked as a telephone operator at New York Telephone in Center Moriches.

She was a member of Veritas Rebekah Lodge No. 167, a volunteer at Suffolk County Historical Society and a member of Riverhead United Methodist Church.

Ms. Hulse was predeceased by her husband, Clifton Hulse Sr., in 2004, and her son, Clifton Hulse Jr. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nancy T. Camerer, and two brothers.

Family said she loved all her caregivers and her fur “grandchild,” Miss Kitty. The family will receive visitors from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a prayer service at 4. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, March 23, at Riverhead Cemetery.

