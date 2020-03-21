Zachee Michel III of Riverhead died March 12, 2020, at his home. He was 45.

Born July 28, 1974, in Belgium, he was the son of Claudine (Devos) and Zachee Michell II.

He graduated in 1992 from Southampton High School and later from New York Institute of Technology. He worked in Flanders as a mechanic. He hobbies were computers and programming and he played the trumpet.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Mylene Michel-Guerra, Melchi Michel, Zierach Michel, Vasthi Michel-Feaster, Sheba Michel and Isch Michel; and his grandmother Julie Lambeau.

Cremation was private. Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.