How to Help: A listing of fundraising efforts underway for groups in need

The ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt far and wide. Many businesses and organizations are struggling. Our local hospitals and medical professionals need supplies and could use help even in small ways.

Many different efforts are underway to help those in need, either by donating food and water, monetary donations or simply sending a brief thank you video. As more stories emerge, we’ll compile them in one spot here.

To send additional listings, please email [email protected].

PBMC Meal Train

Volunteers can sign up for specific times via the meal train webpage that was just created and the effort began March 23. Donations are sought for bottled water, lunch and dinner.

Donations for Stony Brook Medicine

Stony Brook University and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital will be collecting donations of personal protective equipment, which will be distributed to staff at both hospitals. The university and ELIH community relations are currently accepting PPE donations that include face shields, N95 3M 1860 masks, protective eyewear, goggles, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and other supplies required for staff safety. The PPE will be distributed to medical personnel to use while interacting with possible and known COVID-19 patients.

Long Island Aquarium seeks help

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the Long Island Aquarium to close its doors, as have many other “non-essential” businesses throughout the tri-state area.

The aquarium started a GoFundMe to help offset the lack of revenue that’s used to keep the operations going and to care for more than 5,000 animals.

“We have a large team of caretakers that still must go to work each day to feed, care and clean for all of our animals,” the GoFundMe said. “As an aquarium, we have tanks that must run on electricity all day, every day.”

Funds for CAST

Community Action Southold Town’s food costs have increased dramatically — from about $1,200 a week to now $5,000 a week.

“We are making three and four runs to Riverhead to shop for food,” said Cathy Demeroto, CAST’s executive director.

To help fill the monetary gap, former Greenport mayor David Kapell and his family have stepped into the breech with a GoFundMe page that in just 24 hours has raised over $4,000 from community residents determined to help those who need it.

RISE Life Services seeks masks

RISE Life Services on East Main Street in Riverhead is facing a shortage of face masks used when dealing with developmentally disabled individuals living at one of its 32 group homes in Suffolk County.

