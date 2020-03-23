Focus is on mitigation as the coronavirus spreads across Suffolk County
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 23.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Bellone: ‘We are engaged in this fight for the foreseeable future’
Scenes from a weekend in Riverhead during COVID-19 pandemic
CAST sees huge increase in need for food at its pantry
How to help: PBMC seeks volunteers to donate food, water for hospital staff via meal train
Peconic Landing sees 14th confirmed COVID-19 case
Riverhead Middle School staff member tests positive for COVID-19, district says
Water officials: Taps are safe during coronavirus outbreak
Riverhead Schools may amend calendar, state exams canceled
Southold Town districts may amend calendars, state exams cancelled
Q&A: Peconic Landing CEO discusses response to coronavirus
NORTHFORKER
Sundays at Sifton’s: New York Times food editor wrote the book on home cooking
Oyster farmers depend on roadside stands and delivery options
Twin Stills Moonshine is making hand sanitizer and giving it out for free
Even in challenging times, these local restaurants found ways to donate meals to those who need it most
Barrow Food House adds drive-thru window
WEATHER
There’s a chance of rain and snow this morning, turning to ran with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 39.