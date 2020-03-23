Focus is on mitigation as the coronavirus spreads across Suffolk County

The gazebo at South Jamesport beach was taped off.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 23.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Bellone: ‘We are engaged in this fight for the foreseeable future’

Scenes from a weekend in Riverhead during COVID-19 pandemic

CAST sees huge increase in need for food at its pantry

How to help: PBMC seeks volunteers to donate food, water for hospital staff via meal train

Peconic Landing sees 14th confirmed COVID-19 case

Riverhead Middle School staff member tests positive for COVID-19, district says

Water officials: Taps are safe during coronavirus outbreak

Riverhead Schools may amend calendar, state exams canceled

Southold Town districts may amend calendars, state exams cancelled

Q&A: Peconic Landing CEO discusses response to coronavirus

NORTHFORKER

Sundays at Sifton’s: New York Times food editor wrote the book on home cooking

Oyster farmers depend on roadside stands and delivery options

Twin Stills Moonshine is making hand sanitizer and giving it out for free

Even in challenging times, these local restaurants found ways to donate meals to those who need it most

Barrow Food House adds drive-thru window

WEATHER

There’s a chance of rain and snow this morning, turning to ran with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 39.