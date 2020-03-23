Joseph Thomas “Sonny” Miller of Peconic Landing in Greenport, formerly of Southold and North Babylon, N.Y., died Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was 93 years old.

Joe was born Nov. 23, 1926, in Queens, N.Y., to Josephine M. (Batterbee) and Joseph O. Miller. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1944 to 1946 during World War II aboard the Pacific Theater aircraft carrier USS Wasp CV-18. He attained the rank of Seaman Second Class and was awarded with the Victory Medal, American Theater Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal 1 Star, European Theater Medal and Navy Unit Commendation.

On May 29, 1948, he married the love of his life, “My Carol” Charlson, at Church of St. Simon Stock in the Bronx, N.Y., and together they had four children.

Joe started his career as a route salesman with Dugan’s before working for Entenmann’s for 21 years. He was a life member of the North Babylon Fire Department and Rescue Squad and a member of Greenport Fire Department and Rescue Squad, acting as a first responder for both and serving a total of 65 years between the two. He was also a member of Southold American Legion Post 803 for 27 years, a member of St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport and a former member of Island’s End Golf Club and the Tamarack Hunting Club. He was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed hiking, hunting and anything outdoors. He was a generous, kind and giving person. He lived his life helping others. One of his favorite expressions and advice for any ailment or complaint was “Walk it off.”

Predeceased by his loving wife, Carol, he is survived by his children, Richard Miller (Veronica) of Midway, Utah, Christine Warburton (Thomas) of Venice, Fla., Kathy Jablkowski (Ted) of Waterford, Conn., and Elizabeth Miller of Venice, Fla.; his grandchildren, Jessica Gale (Dan), Jaclyn Whitney (Joseph), Joseph Miller (Debora), Michael Miller (Danielle), David Warburton (Jessica) and Andrew Warburton (Jessica); his great-grandchildren, Jenna, Jacob and Mateo; his sister, Marilyn Melville (the late Bill Sr.) of Greenport; his nephews, Bill Jr. and David (Yukie); niece Allison; grandnieces and grandnephews; and dear friend Doris Sherman.

The family has chosen to remember Joseph’s life privately at this time. In his memory, donations may be made to North Fork Parish Outreach, P.O. Box 584, Greenport, NY 11944; East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 (eeh.org/ways-to-give/donate/?tab=Dedication); or Riverhead Salvation Army (give.salvationarmy.org/give/168051/#!/donation/checkout).

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.