Lifelong Cutchogue resident Theodore O. Beebe died March 19, 2020. He was 89.

Theodore was born July 16, 1930, in Greenport to Hannah (Goodale) and Theodore O. Beebe. He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954, attaining the rank of corporal. He retired as a police sergeant from Southold Town Police Department, where he protected the local community for 28 years. He was a member of the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association, Suffolk County Retired Police Association, Cutchogue Fire Department, Pequash Club and North Fork United Methodist Church.

Predeceased by his siblings, William Beebe and Marjorie Swiatocha, Theodore is survived by his wife, Martha; children, Theodore Beebe (Luisa) of Cutchogue and Jane Rowehl (John) of Yorkhaven, PA; grandchildren, Theodore Beebe IV, Lisa Beebe, David Rowehl and Christine Pifer; and grandchildren, Miles Pifer and Neil Pifer.

Private family visiting hours will be held Wednesday, March 25, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside services will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery for family and close friends.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Town PBA.

