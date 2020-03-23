Victoria A. Woolley of Riverhead died at her home March 18, 2020. She was 90.

Born Nov. 30, 1929, in Brackettville, Texas, she was the daughter of Antonio and Victoria (Pinto) Alfaro and one of 13 siblings. She was married to Albert M. Woolley for 73 years. He preceded her in death Aug. 31, 2019.

Ms. Woolley had lived in Riverhead since 1972. She worked as an operating room secretary at Peconic Bay Medical Center, retiring after 26 years there. She was a volunteer for the hospital’s Ladies Auxiliary for more than 10 years. She also taught religion at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church. Victoria and Albert enjoyed dancing and belonged to a dance club.

She is survived by her children, Albert M. Woolley Jr. and Susan Woolley, Lynn and William Dunbar, Mark A. Woolley and Nancy Taylor-Woolley, Dr. Matthew L. and Debra Woolley and Lisa and Timothy Hubbard; grandchildren Albert M. III and Dawn Woolley, Michael and Michelle Woolley, Anne-Marie and Erik Eve, Jennifer and Scott Robinson, Brian Dunbar, Michelle and Alex Krynski, Brandon Dunbar, Elizabeth Woolley, Donovan Woolley, Bryce Woolley, Spencer Woolley, Jean-Claude and Nicole Hubbard, Meaghan and Erik Howard, Kyle and Taylor Hubbard, Paige Hubbard and Timothy A. Hubbard; and 17 great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors March 22 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A private Mass took place March 23 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, after which Victoria was reunited with Albert at Calverton National Cemetery.

