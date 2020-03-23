Mary Amend Lundberg, born in the Bronx on March 11, 1931, died in Greenport on March 20, 2020, at age 89.

She was the daughter of Myles and Adelaide (Mulry) Amend of Crestwood and Cutchogue, N.Y. She was a graduate of the Ursuline School, the College of Mount Saint Vincent and Fordham University, where she earned a master’s in social work.

Mary wed Pierre “Pete” Lundberg in 1958, and they first lived in Riverhead and then in Aquebogue, before moving to Greenport in 2015. Mary enjoyed the bay, gardening, bridge, family and friends.

Mary and Pete, after raising their five children, became avid travelers, venturing to the USSR, Africa, Latin America and China, among other places.

After refreshing her MSW at Stony Brook University, Mary served as the executive director of the Riverhead Community Awareness Program until she retired in 2000.

Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Pete; their five children and nine grandchildren: Loretta (Robert Tillman) and Alice of Brooklyn; Carol Cramer (Jim), Pete, Jamie and Jack of Piedmont, Calif.; Clare Marie of Peconic; Margaret Zimnoski (Mark) and Lainey of East Lyme, Conn.; and Arthur, Myles, Aurelia, Alessandra and Daria of Brecksville, Ohio. She is also survived by siblings Adelaide Amend of Cutchogue, Kathleen Collins of New York and Laurel, and Clare Amend of Washington, D.C. She was predeceased by her grandson Bobby Cramer.

Given the unusual times, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

Donations may be made in Mary’s memory to Community Action Southold Town, P.O. Box 159, Greenport, NY 11944 or East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

